DOUGLAS COUNTY (CBS4) – Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a suspect who fired shots at random in Castle Pines. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Deputies were called to the 200-block of Green Valley Circle in Castle Pines for a shooting call. They set up a perimeter and searched the area for a suspect wearing an orange t-shirt. That person was believed to have shot at an individual, but was not hurt. The vehicle, a white single cab truck, was not found.
That truck is believed to have older-style wheels, a silver grill, small hubcaps, and a cardboard box in the bed. There is significant rust behind the rear driver’s door. The truck has a hitch and a faded 4×4 decal on the rear fender.
If you believe you have seen this vehicle or have any information for law enforcement, you’re asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500, or 911 if you believe you are in danger.