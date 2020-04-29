HEALTH ALERTThese Are The Places Where Masks Are Required In Colorado
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Big O Tires is helping people in a Denver neighborhood, after an act of vandalism left more than a dozen vehicles with slashed tires. Residents in Denver’s Cole neighborhood said their tires were slashed on Vine Street near MLK Jr. Boulevard and Bruce Randolph Avenue.

Some cars had all four tires slashed. Some neighbors told CBS4 they were facing a choice between fixing their vehicle or buying food.

“A lot of people are already struggling,” said Matt Story, owner of the nearby Big O Tires. “To have that happen on top of everything else it just seems like too much of burden.”

Big O Tires has offered to fix every slashed tire for free. Neighbors also started a GoFundMe page to help victims of the vandalism get back on their feet.

