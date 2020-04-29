



– CherryArts announced the cancellation of the 30th Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival, originally scheduled for July 3, 4 and 5. Artists juried into the 2020 event will have the option to return next summer or receive a full refund for booth fees and then have the option of reapplying for the 2021 show at a later date.

“This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19 and was informed by City of Denver and State of Colorado public health officials,” said Tara Brickell, executive director and CEO of CherryArts. “As an event that relies on the regional and national travel of artists and hosts over 330,000 people, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of artists and our community during this time of social distancing.”

In place of the festival, CherryArts is hosting a virtual platform called Art Shop, which features the work of juried artists. Every purchase directly supports CherryArts’ artists.

Students and families looking for activities and ways to stay creative at home can visit CherryArts.org, which features a virtual learning page. The website also includes community initiatives and ways to donate and support local artists.

The nonprofit is also partnering with Food For Thought, an organization delivering thousands of meals to Denver Public School students and their families, to distribute “Art Kits” to these families in need throughout Denver.

“The community needs the support of organizations like ours now more than ever,” said Brickell. “We look forward to using our year-round platform to bring art to everyone. CherryArts is also committed to supporting artists who, like many small-business owners, need financial help during this pandemic. We will continue to provide access to art experiences and arts education through initiatives and programs that we will announce in the coming months.”

RELATED: Virtual Five Points Jazz Festival To Be Broadcast Across The State