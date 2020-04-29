DENVER (CBS4) – Always seeing your doctor in person is rapidly becoming a thing of the past. The coronavirus pandemic forced telehealth to take off and it is here to stay.

At 2 months old, Keira Tsuo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called brain-lung-thyroid syndrome. As she’s grown, the team of experts at Children’s Hospital Colorado has supported her.

“You name it, we’ve been there,” said Jessica Tsuo, Keira’s mother.

But lately, COVID-19 has made going out to appointments risky.

“If you have a severe problem, you don’t want to risk getting sick or possibly dying,” Keira told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

So the Tsuos have turned to telehealth. Keira has already had three virtual visits.

“Keira’s pulmonologist had her cough to really listen to how she was breathing. She said she sounded great,” said Jessica.

It has become 8-year-old Keira’s new normal.

“I couldn’t recommend it more,” said Jessica.

“Patients are on board,” said Dr. Michael Narkewicz, Executive, Provider of Strategic Partnerships. He’s in charge of telehealth at Children’s.

He says the hospital used to do about 100 virtual visits a week. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed it to about 6,000 weekly.

“We really achieved a three year strategic plan in three weeks,” said Narkewicz.

Children’s isn’t alone. At UCHealth, since the spread of COVID-19, the number of virtual visits per day has jumped from 20 to 260.

“And now every single provider within UCHealth has the capability to deliver care virtually,” said Dr. Chris Davis, Medical Director for Virtual Health.

Jessica admits it’s not the same as seeing a doctor in person.

“Her neurologist can’t physically touch her to see how her muscles are doing that day,” she said.

But she calls telemedicine a great option when being there is just too big a gamble.