



) – Eviction notices taped to the fence of the Governor’s Mansion have been taken down, but May 1 is fast approaching and some people don’t know how they are going to pay May’s rent.

“I have bills to pay and I have kids to feed, I can’t wait for a check to come in. I can’t… I just can’t do it,” said Nicole Bigcrow, a single mother with three kids ages 17, 13 and 12 living at home.

Last month, Bigcrow was laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I literally was crying on the phone with them saying, ‘Please you guys, I need to work. I have to put food on the table for my kids. We need a roof we need a place to live,’” she said.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Like tens of thousands of Coloradans, she has filed for Unemployment Insurance. She hasn’t received money or a notice of denial of claim.

When she calls the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to follow up, she can’t get through.

She’s also still waiting for her federal stimulus payment and doesn’t know how she’ll make rent on the first.

“Once you’re late with rent and just starts to pile up, and pile up. I don’t want to live in that stress,” said Nicole.

Nicole talked with her landlord who is working with her. The rent will still need to be paid, but they are offering flexibility and there will be no late fees.

Nicole also learned that in a few weeks she’ll start a new job as a hospital clerk.

“Hang in there. Stay strong because this isn’t going to last forever,” she said optimistically. “We’re going to do it we’ll get through this.”

CBS4 asked Gov. Jared Polis about evictions at his Wednesday news conference, he responded “[April’s] Executive Order is due to expire in the next few days, I will be renewing it and strengthening it, so, there will also not be any evictions during the month of May. The only caveat on that is there is an emergency evictions process for dangerous situations and health and safety. If there’s somebody that’s brewing meth in a house they will get an eviction notice, but there will be no evictions for lack of payment for may just as there have not been for April.”