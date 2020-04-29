CBSN DENVERGov. Polis expected to outline plan for statewide testing at 1:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
DENVER (CBS4)– Costco will require all customers to wear face masks inside all of its stores starting May 4. The company sent out a notice to all of its members.

The statement reads, “To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.
The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

