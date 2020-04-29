CBSN DENVERGov. Polis expected to outline plan for statewide testing at 1:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Renaissance Festival is among the festivals postponing events this summer because of coronavirus. The festival has pushed back its opening weekend to Aug. 1.

The festival will continue to run weekends for 8 weeks through Sept. 20. Typically, the Colorado Renaissance Festival runs through June and July.

