Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Renaissance Festival is among the festivals postponing events this summer because of coronavirus. The festival has pushed back its opening weekend to Aug. 1.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Renaissance Festival is among the festivals postponing events this summer because of coronavirus. The festival has pushed back its opening weekend to Aug. 1.
The festival will continue to run weekends for 8 weeks through Sept. 20. Typically, the Colorado Renaissance Festival runs through June and July.