DENVER (CBS4) – For many small business owners, there has been nothing about the shutdown from COVID-19 that has been easy. Issues have bubbled up around the Paycheck Protection Program, lost revenue, and uncertain rules around reopening.

“They’re making it harder and harder and you know. I worry about so many things. If these small businesses don’t survive, people aren’t going to have jobs to go back to,” said Tina Lovelace, the owner of Woodhouse Day Spas in Denver and Littleton.

Lovelace has spent her days trying to understand new regulations from the state and seeing where her niche business fits within wide-ranging general guidance for businesses. She says she’s started talking with competitors to find out what others believe is within the current rules when stay-at-home orders become safer-at-home next month.

“We’re all guessing and then we worry about our licenses being revoked and taken away from us,” Lovelace said.

One of the biggest concerns Lovelace and other small business owners have is around the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We have to utilize those funds. It’s 75% to go to payroll, but the issue we’re having there now is some employees want to stay on unemployment, and I’m required by the PPP to keep a certain amount of people on payroll. It’s like it’s against us, you know?” Lovelace said.

A few days ago, the governor’s office said spas were in the same grouping as nightclubs and bars, and said they wouldn’t be allowed to open under safer-at-home orders. A change has been made, and Lovelace is now combing through all the state and local regulations around reopening.

She says estheticians have high restrictions like only being able to perform facials from the eyes up to the top of the head, not around the mouth. Lovelace is hoping clearer directions come and she’s able to open for Mother’s Day.

“That is our second busiest day of the year and we really want to honor our mothers and have them here at the spa,” she said.