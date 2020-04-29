DENVER (CBS4) – It’s construction season, and you can expect to see crews out on the road. In fact, the Colorado Department of Transportation says they’ve been out even during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

CBS4 checked in with CDOT to see whether fewer traffic helped project timelines. They say no new projects were started, but some are now ahead of schedule.

Shortly after stay-at-home order announcements, crews were moved to work during the day along several construction areas including parts of the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

Workers have also been busy on C-470 to complete the express lane there. To the west, U.S. 36 is days ahead of schedule, and is expected to wrap up on May 8, but did CDOT capitalize on the lower traffic volume? CDOT says they did not take this opportunity for granted.

“It’s too early to say, especially with our longer, more complicated projects such as I-25 gap between the south of Denver and Monument. It’s certainly helps to be able to do work during the daytime, it’s too early to tell if that’s going to speed up schedule of these projects,” Tamara Rollison, CDOT Communications Manager.

Rollison also wants to remind drivers, as they get back to their normal routine, that fines are often doubled in construction zones. She asks for drivers to slow down.

She also added, workers are following new safety protocols such physical distancing and using personal protective equipment to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.