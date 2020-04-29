



The group known as “Broncos Europe” posted a video on social media this week with the title “Broncos Country Knows No Bounds.” It featured Broncos fans across the world sending positive words of encouragement.

“There are Broncos fans in every country in Europe, so it seemed like a great idea to allow fans to take part by giving them a voice in a time of uncertainty to support one another over the internet,“ said Michael McQuaid, one of the co-founders of the group.

As of Wednesday afternoon the video had more than 42,000 views on Twitter.

While these are hard times, we can all agree – #BroncosCountry knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/AocE64mo68 — Broncos Europe (@BroncosEUR) April 27, 2020

“It has been great to see the response throughout the world. We have connected with Broncos fans in countries such as Japan, Russia and Iceland over the past few days after the video was posted and for our group, it means so much,” said McQuaid. “As a group, we try to incorporate every fan. In reality, this takes up a lot of time and effort – while we all still have full time jobs. The response and recognition from Broncos fans around the world is really something special. “

One of the biggest nods of support came from the team itself when the official twitter handle of the Broncos, which has 2.6 million followers, retweeted the video.

“I genuinely didn’t expect the Broncos to retweet the video,” said McQuaid. “The project initially was for our members to feel more connected at a worrying and unpredictable time. When the Broncos retweeted the video, our group exploded – new members flooded in from areas across the world. Quite simply, for the Broncos to retweet the video meant so much to so many people.”

“I have been humbled by the response over the last few days from fans across the world on our Facebook,” added McQuaid. “We have members that grew up watching Karl Mecklenburg, John Elway and Steve Atwater. A short, simple video has quite simply reduced them to tears.”

“The international community for the Broncos is one that is still growing, as the world becomes more connected, showing that Broncos Country truly knows no bounds.”

Watch the full Broncos Europe tribute: