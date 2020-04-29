



The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver have had to close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, they’re still doing all they can to support the thousands of families that rely on them.

“We’re having to innovate and pivot to meet the needs of our vulnerable families in a completely different way,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

The organization is now offering virtual programming online with the content focusing on Academics & Careers, Character & Leadership, and Healthy Lifestyles. They are also in the process of developing live programming that will support remote learning, provide real-time instruction, and facilitate interactive activities for kids.

“That’s how we’ve changed our business model, instead of kids coming into the club every day after school we’re now taking it to them,” Porteous told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

On April 8, the organization also launched a Family Emergency Family Assistance Fund to meet the most urgent needs of their kids and families. Funds go towards essentials like food, diapers, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and educational materials.

Another issue is childcare, something many families need during the summer months. Porteous says once they’re able to reopen, they’ll do so in accordance with safety and social distancing guidelines.

“We used to maybe serve 250 kids in a club, that number’s gonna be reduced, we know that. Maybe it’s 50 kids or 75 kids but we’re gonna be there and we really want to open and get those services to kids,” Porteous told CBS4.

For More Information on the Boys & Girls Club’s Covid-19 response you can check out: https://www.bgcmd.org/2020/04/23/covid-19-response/