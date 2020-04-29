Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The 27J School District in Adams County decided to postpone the opening of its new school, Elaine Padilla Elementary. The school is located in Brighton.
The board of education met on April 28 when the postponement was announced by Superintendent Dr. Chris Fiedler. The school will be opened in August of 2021, a year later than originally planned.
School officials cite lower-than-expected enrollment numbers, impending funding cuts due to the coronavirus and the economic hardship its had on the state.
The district says families who already enrolled their students into Padilla Elementary will be contacted to help find a place for their child/children in the fall.