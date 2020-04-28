CBSN DENVERDenver police will provide an update on last week's deadly shooting on I-70 at 10:30 a.m. (Watch Live)
By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in 41 years Water World will not be opening on Memorial Day weekend. Due to the evolving situation with COVID-19 no one knows if or when the park will be able to open for the season.

The delayed opening also means that the Preferred & Elite Splash Pass Preview Event, scheduled for May 22, will be cancelled. Water World says they are working to reschedule a similar experience or opportunity and will provide additional information as soon as possible.

“Like you, we continue to monitor and support the latest guidance and directives from government and local health officials,” Water World said in an email to patrons. “We don’t have a specific opening date at this time, but we will update you when we have news to share.”

Water World says if you have already purchased your 2020 Splash Pass it will be extended through the 2021 season automatically with no additional action required. For more information about this and more click here.

