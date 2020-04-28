VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The mayor of Vail took part in a convalescent plasma blood drive on Tuesday in Vail. Mayor Dave Chapin survived COVID-19 in March.
The Food and Drug Administration identifies convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment for patients with coronavirus.
Centura Health and Vitalant organized the event.
“They said they’ll let me know when somebody uses it. That’s going to be emotional, man. I get emotional just talking about it. I’ve never had the opportunity to help anybody out like this, so for me, this is a great, great thing to do,” Chapin said.
Donors have to be pre-qualified and have an appointment. Those interested in donating must meet the following criteria:
• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
• Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
• Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma
