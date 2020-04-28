Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – UCHealth University of Colorado Health in Aurora says 40% fewer people are in the emergency department compared to this time last year. Some Coloradans feel apprehensive in seeking emergency medical help because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UCHealth officials say they are seeing fewer patients who need to be treated for stroke or cardiac emergencies.
Experts urge Coloradans to not hesitate to get emergency help if they need it. They add hospitals are taking extra safety precautions.
