(CBS4) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels did a flyover in New York City on Tuesday to thank first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their flight path on Tuesday began at 12 p.m. ET over New York City, the Newark, New Jersey area, northern suburbs and parts of Long Island, before flying over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
President Trump last week announced the flyovers — called mission “Operation America Strong” — would be happening across the U.S. Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas and Baltimore are among the dozens of cities where flyovers are expected to also happen.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Colorado on April 18, to say “thank you” to all health care workers, first responders and essential personnel in our state. The formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons flew in a specific pattern from Greeley all the way down to Pueblo.
