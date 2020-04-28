DENVER (CBS4) – The summer watering season is here and that means it is time to get a refresher on the rules. Denver Water has created a hilarious ‘Slow Jam’ video to give us all a reminder. The following best practices will help with conservation of our water resources.

Water during cooler times of the day — lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Limit watering to no more than three days per week

Avoid watering while it is raining or during high winds

Direct sprinkler heads away from concrete and asphalt

Prevent water from pooling in gutters, streets and alleys

Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days

Use a hose nozzle with a shut-off valve when washing your car

Denver Water says if you typically have a tech visit your home to fire up the sprinkler system that things could be slightly different this year given what is currently going on with COVID-19. Some techs may ask you to turn on any valves inside your home to avoid unnecessary contact.

Water is a precious resource in Colorado. We are one of only two states in the U.S. where no major rivers flow into our borders. All surface waters in Colorado leave from the Continental Divide and flow east toward the Atlantic Ocean or west toward the Pacific Ocean. Hawaii is the other state where there are no rivers that flow in from outside.

As of April 23 much of western, southern and eastern Colorado were experiencing drought conditions. Drought is a frequent visitor to Colorado and can rapidly intensify in the absence of the main storm track (jet stream). The current long-range outlook calls for mainly dry conditions to remain through at least the first few weeks of May.