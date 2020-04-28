Local Charities Turn To Giving Tuesday Now For Much Needed DonationsAs the coronavirus causes non-profit organizations to cancel fundraisers, many are hoping to get some much needed money through Giving Tuesday Now.

23 minutes ago

Investigators Look For Man Suspected Of Shooting At Oil And Gas Workers In Weld CountyThe Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of randomly firing on workers at an oil and gas site. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Food Coalition Gives Out 100,000 Meals, Hopes To Keep Feeding ColoradansDenver Metro Emergency Food Network launched six weeks go in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

1 hour ago

Limited Bus Service Resumes On Three Routes Within Summit CountyThere's a sign of some normalcy once again in Summit County as limited bus service returns.

1 hour ago

UCHealth Seeing Less Visits To The ER Than They Normally DoUCHealth says ER visits are down nearly 40% and less people are calling 911 even when injured.

1 hour ago

Arapahoe Basin Looking Into How They Could Possibly Re-OpenArapahoe Basin is looking into how they could possibly re-open for the end of their ski season.

2 hours ago