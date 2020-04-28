Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Despite Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order not to allow evictions during this time, people are still receiving notices.
People have posted dozens of eviction notices that were issued in April on the fence of the governor’s mansion.
Colorado put a temporary hold on eviction order enforcement in March. Evictions are being waived until further notice, unless residents are endangering other people, by doing something like running a meth lab.
Residents say the measure isn’t enough to keep them safely housed during the coronavirus pandemic.
