(CBS4) – Papa Murphy’s announced a partnership with the nonprofit No Kid Hungry to ensure kids receive meals during the coronavirus pandemic. Many children in Colorado depend on access to meals through their local school district.
From April 20 to May 20, Papa Murphy’s will donate $1 to the No Kid Hungry organization for every Cheese or Pepperoni Mini Murph Make ’n’ Bake Pizza Kit sold online. Guests can also donate to the charity online during checkout, at the register on on the No Kid Hungry website.
The funds raised will go toward emergency grants to help schools and community groups feed kids during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our hearts go out to every person impacted by the coronavirus crisis, and we are grateful for this opportunity to join No Kid Hungry’s efforts to provide relief to those in need,” Papa Murphy’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Kim McBee shared. “Simply ordering and enjoying a fresh and fun Mini Murph kit can make a significant difference for a child in need.”
Papa Murphy’s has placed “quick pick-up” racks near the entrance of each store, so guests can limit their time inside. Some locations are also offering curbside pick-up and drive-thru options to allow customers to stay in their vehicles.
“We’re proud and thankful to partner with Papa Murphy’s and greatly value their support of our mission that no child should ever go hungry,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.
For more information and to find the Papa Murphy’s location nearest you, visit papamurphys.com.