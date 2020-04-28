WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of randomly firing on workers at an oil and gas site. It happened Monday afternoon, near Weld County roads 6 and 29, north of Brighton.
Employees reported someone driving by in a white SUV had fired multiple rounds at them and their equipment.
The vehicle was later identified as a white Chevy Trailblazer with a Denver Broncos sticker on the left side of the tailgate and Colorado license plate UQY-913.
The driver, and suspected shooter, is described as a stocky white man in his 30s-40s with short dark hair and a goatee. The sheriff’s office says there was at least one other person in the SUV at the time of the shooting.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a random act of violence and the suspect is considered a threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about the suspect or Monday’s shooting is asked to call Det. Anthony Simmons at (970) 400-5376 or Investigations Sgt. Aaron Walker at (970) 400-2856. Reference case number 20W014722