Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo has two new residents! The lion cubs were born last Thursday to mom Kamara and dad Tobias.
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo has two new residents! The lion cubs were born last Thursday to mom Kamara and dad Tobias.
The lion cubs are healthy and bonding with mom behind the scenes. The cubs join the rest of the pride that includes an unrelated female, Sabi, 7, Kamara’s mom, Neliah, 7, and their half-brother, Tatu, who was born to Neliah and Tobias on July 25, 2019.
The veterinarians at the zoo say Kamara is being a good mom. She learned a lot watching Neliah raise Tatu over the past year.
Kamara and her two cubs will stay behind the scenes for the next couple of months.
The Denver Zoo is closed until further notice in compliance with Denver’s stay-at-home order due to coronavirus.
Right now, you can visit some of the animals or take a virtual safari on the Denver Zoo’s website.