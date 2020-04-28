



– As the coronavirus sweeps around the world leaving economic destruction in its wake, non-profit organizations are among the struggling. Many run on tight budgets that require a steady stream of fundraising to keep their doors open. Stay at Home orders and social distancing have required many fundraisers to be cancelled or postponed.

Giving Tuesday Now is a global effort to funnel some money to non-profit organizations. Traditionally, Giving Tuesday happens on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It’s a reminder to donate to your favorite charities while you have your wallet open for holiday gift buying. Giving Tuesday Now is a response to the coronavirus pandemic and is a reminder to help the organizations who help you.

Dana Davis is the Executive Director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. The Foundation is the major funder of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. The Barbara Davis Center provides world class care and research for diabetes patients, and it was named for Dana’s mother. Davis was recently on CBSN Denver to talk about the global pandemic and how it’s impacting the foundation.

“Our foundation, we do a lot of events.. and clearly those events have been cancelled, so we’re really looking forward to Giving Tuesday because it’s a way for everyone to give directly to our patients.. for us these funds are directly going to patients and people, right now. We have a lot of our patients actually have food insecurities. We’re giving them food, we’re getting medicine for them, we’re making sure sometimes that they have a house to live in, you know, a roof over their head, so what we do is crucial to the Barbara Davis Center,” Davis told CBS4.

Giving Tuesday Now is on Tuesday, May 5th. Everyone is encouraged to make a donation to the organizations that you support.