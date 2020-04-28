ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aspen City Council passed a resolution late Monday that will require face coverings within the city limits. According to the Aspen Times the order will run through at least May 27.
The new law says everyone must wear a face covering inside any place of business that is open to the public. It also requires masks for anyone indoors or outdoors if they are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six feet or more) from people not in their household.
There are a few exceptions to the new law. Those include anyone under the age of 2 and people working in a professional office with no face-to-face interactions with the public. People are also exempt if wearing a face covering could jeopardize their health due to an existing condition.
Failure to wear a mask could result in a $50 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for the second offense. Any additional offenses will result in a mandatory court appearance that could include a fine up to $2,650 and/or a year in prison.
Earlier this month, nearby Glenwood Springs mandated that face coverings must be worn by people doing any essential activities outside their home. Wheat Ridge has also mandated masks for anyone entering a business there through May 30.
