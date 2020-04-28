ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (CBS Local) — A Dollar General store in Kentucky was closed by police this week for allegedly failing to follow proper social distancing measures, authorities said.
Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton said officers were present at the Dollar General store in Elkhorn City Monday night.
Police close Elkhorn City Dollar General for not following social distancing guidelines https://t.co/0n1SV4rpSG pic.twitter.com/k1QQsny9B8
— Neil Middleton (@neilwymt) April 28, 2020
One worker was cited to court and one customer was going to be cited for not adhering to the guidelines, CBS affiliate WYMT reported.
The police chief added that the department is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and doing what it has to in order to keep the community safe and avoid the spread of COVID-19.