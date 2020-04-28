Comments
A quick cold front knocked down our temperatures a few degrees on Tuesday. Not a drastic cool down by any means for the state.
After a quick cold front leaves, we are in for much warmer temperatures to build in from the southwest. High pressure will head our way, and bring with it the very warm air from the desert southwest. Phoenix has already seen temperatures crack the triple digits.
We won’t get the hot, but we will be knocking on the door of 90 degrees for the Front Range and plains, while the high country will get into the 70s!
We stay warm and dry on Friday, but the heat won’t last for too long. We’ll be back down to the 70s for the weekend, and the 60s could come back early next week.