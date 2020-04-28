DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking anyone with information about a deadly shooting — or dashcam video that may show vehicles that were in the area at the time — to contact investigators. A woman found shot in her vehicle on Interstate 70 in Denver on the morning of April 20. She died at the hospital on Friday. Police still don’t know who shot her or why.
Someone who works in the area called police after hearing a popping noise and saw a car pulled over near the Colorado Boulevard exit ramp.
Police found Police found 61-year-old Kim Phok in in a white 2009 Acura MDX. Police say she complained that she was experiencing “stomach pains.” That’s when they discovered that she had been shot multiple times.
Investigators are reviewing video from businesses nearby and traffic cameras on the highway.
“Despite this, the motive for the shooting is not known and an offender has not been identified at this point,” investigators said Tuesday morning.
Police said they have been asked whether there was a bias-motivated component to the shooting of the Asian woman.
“There’s no information to suggest that at this point. The investigators are continuing considering all possible motives,” police said Tuesday.
If you have any information you’re urged to call police or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.