DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Metro Emergency Food Network launched six weeks go in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they’ve delivered 100,000 meals to low-income families and older Coloradans.
The coalition, Lost City, Bondadosa, Focus Points Family Resource Center, Denver Food Rescue, and Friends & Family, first set out to give out 10,000 meals.
“By continually reaching out to our participants to determine our path in programming and support, it’s become clear that there is an overwhelming need for easily accessible, nutritious food,” said Jules Kelty, Executive Director of Focus Points Family Resource Center.
Multiple satellite kitchens helped prepare the meals.
They want to continue to prepare and deliver food safely even after restaurants start to open again. They hope to keep feeding those in need long term.
They are looking for kitchen space, equipment and partners.
Those who may be able to help should reach out to impact@lostcitydenver.com. Additionally, community members looking to support the mission are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation at DenverDelivered.com.
