DENVER (CBS4) –Ten businesses in Denver will be allowed to defer their rent for three months. City council unanimously approved the decision Monday night.
Dazbog, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, National Western Center Authority and Pizza Republica are among the businesses that applied and were approved.
They’ll still have to pay the rent later, and must also extend their leases by three months if they need to defer.
