GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Country Jam festival on the Western Slope has been canceled this summer because of coronavirus.
On its website this message is posted, “We regret to inform you that Country Jam 2020 will no longer be taking place this year. We always want to stay true to the core spirit of our events, and given the current factors at play, we didn’t see a path forward to producing the festival you all know and love. Country Jam 2021 will take place on June 17th-20th, 2021.
“Beginning May 1st, all customers who purchased festival tickets through the Country Jam ticketing page can either transfer their ticket to next year’s festival or request a refund.”
Country Jam is an annual musical festival and started in 1992. This year Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood were set to perform at the four-day event.