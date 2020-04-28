



In an effort to get ahead of the spread of coronavirus in Colorado, King Soopers teamed up with the state, and the Auraria Campus, to offer free testing to hundreds of area-residents. The testing was completed in a parking garage on the campus in the heart od Downtown Denver.

“Across Colorado, COVID-19 is a serious epidemic that is impacting our community,” said Jessica Trowbridge, spokesperson for King Soopers.

At the site, 250 people were tested and were only allowed in if they had appointments previously scheduled. In order to qualify for a testing slot, a resident had to fill out a questionnaire online that gathered the information of the potential that person was sick with COVID-19.

By giving time frames for people to be tested, long lines were avoided, and more control was given to those working on the front line.

“Safety is our number one priority, and to ensure the safety of our patient, as well as the provider, we are asking windows stay up until absolutely necessary,” Trowbridge said.

The system was efficient, as cars were seen arriving within minutes of the person ahead of them entering the garage for testing. Usually, as soon as one car entered the garage for the test another one exited.

“It is quick and efficient,” Trowbridge said.

Due to privacy concerns cameras were not allowed inside the garage. However, Trowbridge said those tested were able to stay in the comfort of their car while also lowering the exposure risk to workers.

“You stay in your car the whole time. And you use a self-administered nasal swab to take the test,” Trowbridge said.

Trowbridge said King Soopers wanted to continue finding ways to provide proper testing to Coloradans as the virus continues to spread. Discussions are already underway to plan the next free testing location.

“We are continuing to work with the state to identify future locations, dates and times for testing,” Trowbridge said.

