Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Professional Association of Cleaning and Restoration has been cleaning the Ronald McDonald House in Denver free of charge for the past 35 years.
Now, 10 companies joined together to give the Ronald McDonald House located at 1300 E. 21st Ave. in Denver a deep clean.
The team cleaned 60,000 square feet of flooring as well as the upholstered furniture. It took them about four hours. The value of the donation is more than $30,000.
The Ronald McDonald House in Denver has about 73 rooms to provide temporary shelter for families while their children are undergoing treatment at area hospitals.