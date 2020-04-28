WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning in effect in Denver metro area until 8 p.m.
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

DENVER (CBS4)– The Professional Association of Cleaning and Restoration has been cleaning the Ronald McDonald House in Denver free of charge for the past 35 years.

(credit: CBS)

Now, 10 companies joined together to give the Ronald McDonald House located at 1300 E. 21st Ave. in Denver a deep clean.

(credit: CBS)

The team cleaned 60,000 square feet of flooring as well as the upholstered furniture. It took them about four hours. The value of the donation is more than $30,000.

(credit: CBS)

The Ronald McDonald House in Denver has about 73 rooms to provide temporary shelter for families while their children are undergoing treatment at area hospitals.

