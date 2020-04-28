



– Colorado HomeAid is kicking off its annual diaper drive early this year. The group says it is partly out of a need to replenish diaper banks that have been nearly depleted due to the pandemic.

The non-profit is aimed at helping people in need, especially those experiencing homelessness. Historically the organization hosts a diaper drive at Empower Field at Mile High in June, but this year they say collection started up three weeks ago.

“I think especially in the rural areas I think it’s especially hard for some of those families to be able to go to the store and find diapers on the shelves, it’s a critical need. We don’t really have the answer except we’re trying to get diapers as quick as we can,” Cindy Bell, HomeAid Colorado CEO said.

Donations have also gone down because of the low supply and buying limits imposed at local stores.

“The need is there, the shelves are being restocked the best they can but the families if they’re only getting out once a week or once every two weeks and that day the shelves are bare, it’s really really difficult for them. So, the different care providers that work with the families in need that work across the state or across the city are having more of an influx of people who are asking for diapers,” Cindy Bell added.

The group’s goal is to collect 1.2 million diapers during their campaign, however more could be needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone interested in helping can check out HomeAid Colorado, and consider making a donation, or use Abby and Finn, a partnering service to deliver diapers. She cautioned anyone from going out to buy diapers in bulk because that could reduce availability to those in the community.

LINK: HomeAid Colorado