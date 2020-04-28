Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver shut down a bar on Colfax Avenue, saying people were drinking alcohol inside.
It first cited Sancho’s Broken Arrow on April 15 to cease all in-house consumption. At the time, the city told the business to adhere to “to-go” sales.
Then on April 24, the city issued a court summons for three counts: failure to comply with previous order, failure to comply with current Denver Stay at Home orders and hindering an investigation.
In addition to closing Sancho’s Broken Arrow, the city also issued orders to clean the facility before reopening. Sancho’s is located at Colfax and Clarkson.
The city described the owner as compliant to CBS4. Denver’s stay-at-home order expires May 8.