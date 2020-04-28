



– A family from Evergreen is rejoicing. After five long weeks fighting COVID-19, Dr. Michael Leonard is off a ventilator and out of intensive care.

Leonard was the first coronavirus patient at UCHealth and in Colorado to be given convalescent plasma.

On Monday, he and his family had an emotional “hospital room to parking lot” meeting.

“Oh, my God,” said Meg Leonard when she first saw her husband of 32 years.

They were far apart, but still ecstatic. It was the first time in 5 weeks that Leonard and his family got a glimpse of one another and talked via FaceTime.

From the window of his hospital room, Michael could see Meg down below in a parking lot holding a poster with a big heart. Their son, Matthew, was on the roof of his Humvee. Even their German shepherd, Momo, was there.

“It’s so great to see your face sweetie,” said Meg as she blew him a kiss.

For 34 days, Leonard has been breathing with the help of a ventilator. The anesthesiologist from Evergreen entered UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital with coronavirus, fighting for his life.

After a plea from daughter Molly, Michael was the first in Colorado to get antibody-rich plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient.

“There were many factors that contributed to saving his life, but I do believe that convalescent plasma is one of them,” said Dr. Mary Berg, Medical Director of Transfusion Services at University Hospital.

Monday, Michael was finally off a ventilator and out of ICU. He was weak but up and taking a few steps with the help of hospital staff.

“Honey, we love you so much,” Meg told him.

Michael promised his wife before he was intubated that he’d be coming home. This time, he told her, they’re going to have a heck of a party.