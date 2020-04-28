Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University researchers are helping run coronavirus tests for people without symptoms, or who are asymptomatic. One of CSU’s labs has run nearly 500 tests from health care workers in Colorado.
Of those, 57 of them tested positive but never felt sick.
Researchers want to develop an early warning system for use at places like long-term care facilities. That will allow them to find infected residents who aren’t showing symptoms and get them into quarantine before they can spread the virus.