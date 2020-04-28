WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning in effect in Denver metro area until 8 p.m.
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Centura Health is helping police, firefighters and other first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital system donated more than 2,000 plastic ponchos to 21 different departments in Colorado.

(credit: Centura Health)

That includes the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alpine Rescue Team.

(credit: Centura Health)

Centura received the ponchos when the outbreak first started but realized they could not use them during surgical procedures.

(credit: Centura Health)

Jeffco Sheriff Jeff Shrader said the ponchos will offer another layer of protection to deputies.

Comments

Leave a Reply