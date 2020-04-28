Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Centura Health is helping police, firefighters and other first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital system donated more than 2,000 plastic ponchos to 21 different departments in Colorado.
That includes the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alpine Rescue Team.
Centura received the ponchos when the outbreak first started but realized they could not use them during surgical procedures.
Jeffco Sheriff Jeff Shrader said the ponchos will offer another layer of protection to deputies.