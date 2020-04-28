DENVER (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic has sidelined another Denver favorite festival this summer. The Larimer Arts Association has decided to cancel this year’s Denver Chalk Art Festival.
It had been scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Larimer Square.
The festival typically draws thousands of people to enjoy the artwork of more than 200 artists.
In a Facebook post organizers wrote, “This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, as underscored by Mayor Hancock’s extension of the Stay-at-Home order.
“While we are heartbroken to have to cancel this year’s event, the health and safety of our community is our top priority.”
This would have been the 18th year for the event.
The 2021 Denver Chalk Art Festival is scheduled for June 5-6.