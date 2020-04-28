WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning in effect in Denver metro area until 8 p.m.
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Black Hawk News


BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Black Hawk is helping 15 casinos that have been shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. The city has waived another $700,000 in fees for the month of April.

The city did the same thing in March. The city is also allowing casinos to defer rent payments to a later date.

(credit: CBS)

The gaming industry has been excluded from loans provided by the government to help businesses stay alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 70% of Gilpin County’s revenue comes from gaming. The industry employs about 10,000 people statewide and generated $125 million for the state last year.

(credit: CBS)

So far, there has been no guidance on when casinos will be allowed to reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply