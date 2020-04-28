



– Ikon Pass is expanding access across North America for the 2020/2021 season. Pass holders can visit 43 destinations, with the addition of Mt. Bachelor in Oregon and Windham Mountain in New York.

“As we look ahead, we are excited to announce these new partners that represent the spirit of the Ikon Pass community, bringing added value to pass holders, at some of the lowest rates available since we launched the Ikon Pass,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “Mt. Bachelor in Oregon and Windham Mountain in New York are favorites in their regions, adding expanded access in two new states in North America and inspiring Ikon Pass holders to seek more adventures.”

The ski season ended early this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ikon Pass is offering the following discounts for the 202-2021 season.

Adventure Assurance: 20/21 Ikon Pass holders have the choice to defer adventure to the following season for any reason with no fee, between September 10 and December 10, 2020. For more details, please visit the Adventure Assurance page.

20/21 Ikon Pass holders have the choice to defer adventure to the following season for any reason with no fee, between September 10 and December 10, 2020. For more details, please visit the Adventure Assurance page. Double Renewal Savings up to $200 to provide some value back to Ikon Pass holders due to the shortened 19/20 winter season

up to $200 to provide some value back to Ikon Pass holders due to the shortened 19/20 winter season Extended deadlines to get the lowest price available – until May 27, 2020

to get the lowest price available – until May 27, 2020 Zero-Interest Payment Plan deadline extension through July 31, 2020 – four payments with $199 down

Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days each at Mt. Bachelor and Windham Mountain with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days each, with select blackout dates. There is no access to Mt. Bachelor and Windham Mountain on the Ikon Session Pass 4-Day.

Mt. Bachelor offers 4,323 acres of terrain and 360-degree descents from a 9,065’ volcanic peak, plus 15 Woodward terrain parks, snowshoeing adventures, tubing and more, according to Ikon Pass officials. “Mt. Bachelor is thrilled to partner with the Ikon Pass and join its growing community of like-minded winter enthusiasts,” says John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager. “Outdoor enthusiasts can experience the exhilaration of nature among some of Oregon’s most unique landscapes at Mt. Bachelor. It is a one-of-a-kind adventure for every fan of the outdoors, and an ideal fit for the Ikon Pass.” Two and a half hours north of New York City, Windham Mountain offers 54 trails, 11 lifts, six terrain parks, a sports school, and Sunset Skiing on select nights of the season. “Windham Mountain is excited to become a member of the Ikon Pass community. The premier collection of mountains paired with unparalleled pass value is an ideal match with Windham Mountain’s commitment to an ‘above and beyond’ experience for our guests,” said Chip Seamans, Windham Mountain President and General Manager. “Our location, just over two hours from New York City, makes Windham Mountain an attractive addition to an already-powerful lineup.”

Ikon Pass includes several destinations around the world and in Colorado. Those include Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Eldora Mountain Resort.

