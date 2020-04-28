Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival that was originally planned for the end of July has been canceled. The festival leadership made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
The festival released a statement that reads in part, “It is critical that we prioritize the health, safety and welfare of our community during these unprecedented times. This decision was not made lightly. We hope to bring our annual celebration of Asian and Asian American heritage back in 2021.”
The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival has been a tradition in Denver for nearly 20 years. It features dragon boat racing, culture, arts and entertainment, and food. It has grown into the largest dragon boat festival in the U.S.
As part of the announcement, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is encouraging donations to help keep the boats for the festival.