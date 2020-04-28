Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans home. Details about how many people are infected has not been released by the city or by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Coffman says the Colorado National Guard will help test residents and staff as well as help decontaminate the facility.
1/2 Sadly there is a #COVID19 outbreak reported at the Colorado State Veterans Home @CUAnschutz campus. Tomorrow morning the @CONG1860 will lead an effort to test residents and staff as well as to help decontaminate the facility.
— AuroraMayorMike (@AuroraMayorMike) April 29, 2020
The Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons is located at the University of Colorado Anschutz Campus near Peoria Street and Colfax Avenue.
According to a state website, the center serves veterans, veterans spouses and Gold Star parents. It holds 180 beds as well as a specialized 21-bed short-term rehabilitation unit.