SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin in Summit County is hopeful they can reopen as social distancing guidelines are loosened, albeit slightly. The ski area says at this point, they have no plan for when they might reopen.
They are, however, working on plans on how to reopen. During a regular season, the ski area can stay open as last as July 4.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered all ski areas and resorts to close on March 15.
“When conditions are right, we will try and re-open. That time is at least a few weeks away. We are working on plans of how to open,” said Arapahoe Basin’s Chief Operating Officer, Alan Henceroth.
