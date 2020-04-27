DENVER (CBS4) – The number of health care centers providing antibody tests in the Denver metro area is expanding. Those looking to get a coronavirus antibody test in Arvada and Wheat Ridge can now do so.
STRIDE Community Health Center will offer those tests Monday-Friday starting at 9 a.m. and going until their testing supplies are depleted. On Saturdays, testing will start at 9 a.m. and last until noon, or until test kits are depleted.
There is no fee associated with either the swab test or the antibody test. Patients are asked to bring their insurance card with them, but those who do not have insurance are also welcome.
To date, STRIDE has tested more than 3,100 people with a 21% positive rate. Last week, STRIDE opened a drive-through testing site on the south side of the metro area, given the increased availability of test kits.