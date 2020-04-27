DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man has been arrested for a shooting death that occurred in the early morning hours the day after his birthday. Samuel Robinson was booked into Denver County Jail following the deadly argument and subsequent investigation by members of the Denver Police Department.

Robinson is accused of chasing down and firing a handgun at another man who was running from him during a 1 a.m. altercation Friday.

Robinson turned 51 on Thursday.

He is now being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The identity of the deceased male was released Monday by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner: Arthur Robinson, 36. The coroner’s office told DPD investigators last week that the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the back that damaged his heart and a lung, per arrest documents.

Arrest documents from the investigation describe how several witnesses saw two black males arguing in the parking lots of businesses on the northeast corner of Chambers Road and 48th Avenue (also known as Green Valley Ranch Boulevard to the east of Chambers). The smaller of the two appeared to capitulate and then turned and ran from the larger man, witnesses said. The larger man retrieved a gun from a nearby Chevy Trailblazer, ran after the smaller man, shot at him, then returned and drove the Trailblazer away.

Roughly 15 minutes after the initial call to 911, officers patrolling the area found the Trailblazer being driven by a female resident of the area. She was the vehicle’s registered owner but proved “exceptionally uncooperative and deceptive” during an interview with officers.

Investigators looked up her relatives and found Samuel Robinson matching the suspect’s description. One witness picked him out of a photo lineup.

A handgun was found in the Trailblazer’s glovebox.

At the time of his arrest, Samuel Robinson had a dufflebag containing clothing that matched that described by witnesses at the scene.

Arthur Robinson passed away at UCHealth Medical Center at 1:34 a.m., according to police notes.

Samuel Robinson is jailed under a second charge, Possession of a Firearm by a Previous Offender. However, a search of Colorado public records did not reveal any recent prior criminal cases involving Robinson.

Another search of public records Monday failed to connect the suspect and victim as relatives.