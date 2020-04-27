



Salons and barbershops finally received guidance from the state of Colorado on how to reopen safely. Colorado’s Safer-at-Home order allows these businesses to open with restrictions on May 1, but owners didn’t have the necessary directives to operate until Monday afternoon.

“As soon as we shut down, they should’ve started planning what’s going to happen when we open up again instead of all of just waiting around,” said Dean Smith, owner of Salon Dean in Highlands Ranch. Douglas County is not under an extended stay-at-home order, so Smith plans to open May 1.

Smith planned ahead, ordering gloves, masks and a face shield. Her appointment book is already full through June.

Semion Barbershop owner, Roman Kirkirov, even ordered touchless thermometers. Before the state provided guidelines Monday, he wasn’t sure if he’d be required to have them.

“We don’t want to do anything that’s not correct and put somebody in danger,” said Kirkirov. “When the clients choose to get a haircut during this time, they want to know that the establishment they’re going to did their homework. They believe and trust us. We can’t let them down.”

According to the Colorado Safer-at-Home Personal Services guidelines, businesses should conduct symptom checks for employees and customers receiving high-contact services.

In addition to sanitizing equipment and chairs after each use, employees must wear gloves and change them after each customer.

“We’re spending anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours with the client. One on one, very close up. Gloves are going to make it tough to cut hair, but if we have to do it, we have to do it,” said Smith.

State guidelines say there must be a minimum of six feet between clients and customers when the service is not being performed.

Salons can only service clients with an appointment, no walk-ins. Customers must wear cloth face coverings or masks. Stylists can only perform services that can be done without a customer removing their mask.

