(CBS4) — In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals through Tuesday, May 5.

The free meals are available during breakfast, lunch or dinner and feature a choice of sandwiches, a side and a drink, along with a note of appreciation.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food,” McDonald’s stated in a news release.

Frontline workers can simply show their work badge, or be in uniform, to receive one of the following Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.

Lunch/Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a small order of fries.

