Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County is one of several allowing non-essential retail to offer curbside pickup and deliveries. It is also allowing non-essential medical and elective surgeries.
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County is one of several allowing non-essential retail to offer curbside pickup and deliveries. It is also allowing non-essential medical and elective surgeries.
On Monday afternoon, Polis talked about how we would be moving forward but stressed that life will not return to normal levels like we saw in January or February for some time.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The county’s health department is asking residents to speak up if they suspect someone is not following the state’s “Safer at Home” order. If you think someone is in violation, you can fill out the Larimer County Community Concern form online.