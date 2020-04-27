CBSN DENVERGov. Polis detailing the new “Safer at Home” order at 2:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
DENVER (CBS4)– Some flamingos took advantage of the empty pathways and lack of crowds to take a stroll around the Denver Zoo. They got to visit some of their other feathered friends that they typically don’t get a chance to see.

The Chilean flamingo chicks joined their American flamingo friends for the outing. One of the stops was to visit the penguins at Bird World.

The Denver Zoo has been closed to the public since the stay-at-home order was enacted last month. The zoo is working on a plan to reopen. Visitors could return at the end of May or early June.

Right now, you can visit some of the animals or take a virtual safari on the Denver Zoo’s website.

