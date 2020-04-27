Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Elizabeth Daniels, a temporary worker at an assisted living facility in Denver, was arrested last week after authorities said she stole an expensive ring from a resident. The diamond engagement ring belonged to an 86-year-old coronavirus patient before she died and was valued at more than $20,000.
The victim, Barbara Gust, is one of hundreds of Coloradans who have been killed by COVID-19.
Police documents indicate Elizabeth Daniels pawned the ring and also used the victim’s credit card. The victim’s family became aware of the theft while they were making arrangements with a funeral home.
Daniels, 29, of Aurora, faces several charges including theft from an at-risk and identity theft. She worked at Carillion at Belleview Station, located in the 4800 block of South Niagra Street.
