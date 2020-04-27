Elway & Fangio Pleased With 2020 Draft & PicksThe 2020 NFL draft is in the books, and it’s obvious John Elway and Vic Fangio focused on given young quarterback Drew Lock more weapons.

Denver Broncos Wrap 2020 NFL Draft With More Ammunition For Drew LockThe Broncos finished up the 2020 draft by selecting Tyrie Cleveland, a WR from Florida, and Derrek Tuszka, an edge rusher from North Dakota State in the 7th round.

Broncos Bring Strnad & Muti On Board In 5th & 6th Rounds Of 2020 DraftThe Denver Broncos selected linebacker Justin Strnad (pronounced stir-Nad) with their one and only pick in the 5th round.

Albert Okwuegbunman Reunites With Drew Lock As Denver BroncoThe Broncos added another offensive weapon in the 4th round of the NFL Draft selecting former Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Denver Broncos Enter Day 3 Of 2020 Draft After Building Around Drew LockJohn Elway pledged to give Drew Lock more weapons and better protection in an NFL draft teeming with wide receivers and offensive linemen.

Colorado Buffaloes Davion Taylor Picked By Eagles In Day 2 Of NFL DraftMake it two Colorado Buffaloes who were selected on day two of the 2020 NFL draft. Linebacker Davion Taylor joins receiver Laviska Shenault as Buffs who are now in the NFL.